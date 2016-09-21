SHARE THIS

Branford Ray Shockley was born on Dec. 15, 1949 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He graduated from Bossier High School and was a longtime resident of the Bossier and Doyline area.

Ray had a passion for life and his Christian faith and was always helping friends and neighbors.

He loved gardening, his numerous pets, fishing, hunting and nature. He loved exploring and the history of Lake Bistineau and surrounding areas. His talent for building and fixing things was incredible. Repurposing items was a gift that his incredible imagination and creativity motivated him to turn something unwanted and useless into beautiful and spectacular useful items or pieces of art.

He was an Imaginator (imagination + creator) and an Imagineer (imagination +engineer).

Ray is survived by his brothers Brant Shockley, Bruce Shockley, sister Susan Shockley Moncrief and her husband George Moncrief, sister Kellie Sims, step-mother Margie Shockley, daughters Cathy Willey, Theresa Bass, Rachel Shockley, sister-in-law Janis Shockley and numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, cousins, other family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Eldridge Thomas Shockley, mother Olive Beth (Betty) Shockley, brother Barry Thomas Shockley, infant sister Carol Beth Shockley, son Michael Ray Bass, grandson Jonathan Willey, and great nephew Zachary Killenger.

A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Westlake Baptist Church, located at 2587 Hwy. 163 in Doyline for Branford “RAY” Shockley who passed away Sept. 14, 2016 at Grace Home in Shreveport.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to: Shreveport Rescue Mission, 901 McNeal St., Shreveport, LA 71101; Westlake Baptist Church 2587 Hwy. 163, Doyline, LA 71023 for the handicap parking and drop off driveway fund; Grace Home made out to Christus Schumpert Foundation, One Saint Mary Place, Shreveport, LA 71101 with a notation for Grace Home and in memory of Ray Shockley.

