UPDATE: BPSO IDs body of missing fisherman found on Lake Bistineau

A boating accident on Lake Bistineau claimed the life of Kevin Allen Phillips, 37, of Elm Grove Tuesday. His body was discovered at 9:20 a.m. by divers.

Phillips and his girlfriend, Cassie Harvard, 37, also from Elm Grove, went fishing at 11 p.m. Monday. She told deputies the accident happened around midnight. Harvard was stranded until 6:40 a.m. Tuesday when duck hunters heard her cries for help. She held fast to a tree throughout the night and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. She showed no signs of hypothermia.

Bossier Sheriff’s deputies responded to the public boat launch off Parish Camp Road in Elm Grove.

Assisting agencies include Bienville Parish Fire District 4, South Bossier Fire District 2 and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

Bossier Parish Sherriff’s office is investigating Phillips’ drowning and LDWD is investigating the boating accident.

