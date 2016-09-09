BREAKING: Missing Minden woman found, condition unknown

SHARE THIS

A woman reported missing has been found just outside of Dixie Inn, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton said.

He would not release any information regarding her condition, but a multi-parish law enforcement effort began Thursday in a frantic search for 67-year-old Ginger McDade McEachern, of the Minden area.

The sheriff’s office flew choppers, one loaned by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, over Interstate 20 and Highway 80 to find her vehicle. Sexton says she was last seen around 8 a.m., Wednesday, filling up her 2016 silver Ford Fusion at a local gas station.

“She was dressed for work, and we have video where she’d filled up with fuel,” he said. “We know she was in Minden at 8 a.m., dressed as she normally would be for work, but she never made it to work that morning. We flew over I-20 and Highway 80 to see if maybe she’d run off the road far enough that someone couldn’t see her from the pavement.”

He says her daughter talked to her Tuesday evening and there was no indication anything was wrong.

“We’ve had ground units all over Webster and Bossier parishes, checking roads,” he said. “A lot of places are still so thick, that if you run off of I-20 or Highway 80, it’s a possibility a vehicle couldn’t be seen or spotted from the road.”

