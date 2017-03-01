Services celebrating the life of Brenda Sue Whitten will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Bro. Josh Beshea officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, March 2, 2017, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Brenda was preceded in death by her daughters, Juliette and Susan Ray Whitten and parents, Sylvan and Marilyn Stiles. She is survived by her husband, William J. Whitten; son, Jeremy Whitten and wife Angie; daughter, Nicole Clark and husband John; grandchildren, C.J. Poland, Quinn Poland, Karissa Clark and Nathaniel Whitten and sisters, Linda Caldwell, Rhonda Goodbread and Beverly Paddock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund at Minden Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1076, Minden, LA 71058.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com

