Broken Bean Cuts Ribbon

The Broken Bean hosted its official grand opening Friday. The newly opened coffee shop offers an array of drinks and specialty coffees for any palate. Pastor Andy Jenkins, and his wife, Christy, cut the ribbon together on the coffee shop that will provide some income for Louisiana Teen Challenge, a home in Evergreen for women with children and pregnant women who suffer from addiction. Officials with Teen Challenge, elected officials, the business community and the general public, welcomed the Broken Bean to Minden. The coffee shop is located at 107 McDonald St.

