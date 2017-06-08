Brothers arrested on distribution charges

Two Minden brothers were arrested on distribution charges following a months-long undercover drug operation.

Kenric “Jenk Dog” Jenkins, 36, of the 500 block of Verdis Street, was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of synthetic marijuana. Bond was set at $300,000.

Courtney “Ado” Jenkins, 33, of the 1400 Webster Avenue, is facing three counts of distribution of crack cocaine. Bond was set at $300,000.

Tuesday morning, Capt. Dan Weaver, Capt. Marvin Garrett, Lt. Tim Morris, Detectives Lt. Chris Cheatham, Sgt. Ryan Barnette and Keith King Jr, arrested Kenric Jenkins at a home in the 500 block of Verdis Street on warrants for the distribution charges.

Weaver and Garrett arrested Courtney Jenkins at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, where he was being held after being arrested on drug charges last week.

The arrests stem from an undercover operation by the Minden Police Department Narcotics Division.

Kenric Jenkins and Courtney Jenkins were both booked into BDCC.

Related

Comments

comments