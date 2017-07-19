Graveside services for Bruce Holliday will be held Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Fellowship Cemetery in Dubberly under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Bruce was born Sept. 23, 1946 in Orlando, Florida and entered into rest July 17, 2017 in Minden surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Holliday.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Holliday of Minden, sons, Trey Bogues and wife Heather of Minden, Randy Holliday and Kenny Holliday of Orlando, Florida, daughters, Chonnie Turano and husband, David of Orlando, Florida, Angela Davis and husband, Josh of Minden, Melissa Harris and husband, Scott of Cuero, Texas, daughter-in-law, Vickey Holliday of Minden, sisters, June Holliday and Peggy Bohanan of Williamson, South Carolina, brothers, Edward Holliday of Nashville, Arkansas, Bobby Holliday of Pelzer, South Carolina, Richard Holliday of Orlando, Florida, grandchildren: Hunter Allen, Skylar Davis, Hannah Davis, Samantha Holliday, Kaylie Holliday, Liam Holliday, Landon Baker, Hayden Harris, Bryce Harris, Annalyn Harris, and Adleigh Harris; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Bruce was a humble, simple and kind man that never met a stranger. The first time he would meet someone they would always leave as a friend. He was known for his funny stories and could make anyone laugh. He would go out of his way to do anything for anyone, even if he was done wrong. He always said it was up to God to judge them and he was doing the right thing. He was a hard working man that did whatever it took to provide for all seven of his children and wife of 32 years. Without hesitation or complaints he jumped at the opportunity to help his children, even after they were grown. The love that he had for his wife was indescribable. His eyes would light up when he saw her and he always told her how beautiful she was. They were always a team and took everything head on together.

He spent his retirement years, after retiring as a lineman from the City of Minden, staying busy helping his neighbors, or fixing anything that had a motor. He was the kind of man that could build or fix anything.

The joy of his life was being a grandpa. PawPaw as the grandchildren called him was the life of the party. He was always making jokes and making the little ones laugh or taking the time to teach the older grandchildren how to fish, hunt or repair something.

