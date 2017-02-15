Burn chamber topic of Thursday town hall meeting

The Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss Explosive Service International’s contained burn chamber at Camp Minden.

The meeting will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday at the Minden Civic Center and is open to the public.

“We are just trying to put the facts out there,” board member Pam Bloxom said. “The tide is changing and I want the public’s concerns answered.”

A panel including Jason Poe, ESI owner; Dean Schellhase, project manager for the M6 disposal; Dr. Robert Flournoy and David Madden will give a brief presentation. The audience will be allowed to make comments and ask the panel questions.

Bloxom said the Chamber is expecting a large crowd and have invited public officials from surrounding towns.

The Chamber of Commerce has also been offering tours of the contained burn chamber at Camp Minden and they have been very successful, Bloxom said.

Tours will be offered until mid-April. Anyone who wishes to tour the contained burn chamber site should call the Chamber of Commerce’s office at 377-4240.

