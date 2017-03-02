Business expo set for March 7 in Springhill

SPRINGHILL — The Springhill – North Webster Chamber of Commerce will hold a business expo Tuesday, March 7, at the Community Action Center Building in Springhill.

The business expo will provide area business a chance to showcase their worth and commitment to North Webster Parish while developing their professional network in the process. As of Thursday, the Chamber reports 20 businesses are committed to the event.

“We’ll have booths set up for our businesses to put themselves on display,” said Ronda Taylor, a manager for the Springhill – North Webster Chamber of Commerce. “It’s their chance to show what they have. Most of our businesses are local, but we have a few vendors coming from Bossier and Shreveport. This is our first try at this event and we are excited.”

The expo begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.

Admission is free and the public is invited. Door prizes will be given away and complimentary food and beverage will be provided by Joshua Hanson of Keller Williams Realty NWLA.

The Frank Anthony Community Action Center is located at 301 West Church Street in Springhill.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

