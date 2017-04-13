Businesses announce holiday closures

Good Friday marks the beginning of Easter weekend, and several businesses and government bodies will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The offices of the Webster Parish Police Jury and all government offices at the Webster Parish Courthouse will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday. They will reopen at normal hours Monday morning.

Minden City Hall will be closed Friday as well. They will open at 7:30 a.m., Monday.

Banks around the area will be closed Friday, but will offer their drive through services on Saturday. MBL Bank will be closed Friday and will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

All branches of Gibsland Bank and Trust will be closed Friday but will be open for their drive through services Saturday.

Richland State Bank will be closed all day Friday and will reopen for drive through services from 9 a.m. until noon.

Citizens National Bank will be open Friday and Saturday with normal business hours.

Regions Bank will also be open for normal business hours Friday and for drive-through services Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Capital One Bank will be open normal business hours on Good Friday. All Minden branches will be closed Saturday.

