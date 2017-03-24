Businesses sprouting, moving in Minden

Several new businesses are coming to Minden, while one eyes relocation and another prepares for expansion.

Mighty Oaks, Star Donuts, Benny’s Nail Salon and Lifestyle Transformation Center are new businesses opening in the recently-developed shopping center on Homer Road across the street from Taco Bell and Citizens National Bank, while United Credit has decided to relocate in the same center; Bon Temps, a popular fueling station and deli, also announced plans to begin construction on a second Minden location.

Mark Dunn, owner of Mark Dunn Builders, constructed the additional space the new businesses will be occupying. Dunn’s offices had been located in one of the units, but he has now moved his space to the backside of the building. Taking over the particular unit vacated by Dunn is Lifestyle Transformation Center.

Stefanie Simpson, a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness, is heading the new venture. Simpson, along with fellow nutrition/weight loss coach Missy Tolbert, are partnering with Ideal Protein to deliver a medically-designed weight loss method for Minden and the surrounding area.

Mighty Oaks is the vision of another Mindenite, Sherri Machen.

Mighty Oaks is being billed as a one-stop-shop for outfitting boys, ranging from toddler to pre-teen, and even some men’s wear. The store will carry, “multiple top name brands at an affordable price,” according to Machen and a Mighty Oaks Facebook page.

“When trying to decide a name for the place to represent such boy’s and men’s clothing, I kept coming back to the same few Bible verses,” Machen said quoting Isaiah 61:3.

The other two businesses, Star Donuts and Benny’s Nail Salon will also be opening in the strip.

United Credit will relocate to fill the final unit in the shopping center, but they are no newcomers with 21 years of business under their belt in Minden.

“We’re just moving because we need a bigger office,” Denise Diviney, supervisor for United Credit Union said. “Just something newer with more space, we’ve outgrown the old office.”

Across town on Gleason Street, dirt work was completed this week for the second location of Minden’s Finest Storage.

Terry Gardner, CEO of The Gardner Group, said the final touches are being put on the plans and construction should begin in the near future on the 36-unit indoor climate-controlled storage facility.

The facility will also boast six 20×30 climate-controlled incubator warehouses storage units with outside-access.

“These units will be great for start up businesses or contractors that work out of their house and need space to store their work equipment,” Gardner said. “This is a trend in larger cities.”

A kiosk will be located outside to allow patrons to rent units 24-hours a day.

The facility is being built on the former Turner Lumber Company lot and building design will pay homage to the former fire station on Pearl Street. The location will be the premier storage destination in historic downtown Minden, Gardner said.

Down the hill on Shreveport Road, Jesse Waller, president of Waller Petroleum, announced plans for a second Bon Temps location Thursday as well.

The new location will be two floors, with Bon Temps’ administrative headquarters located on the second floor and the convenience store/restaurant on the first. The Fleur Deli, the popular eatery inside Bon Temps, will not be making the journey to the new location.

Instead, Waller and Josh Hilton, vice president of marketing and operations for Waller Petroleum, have opted for a BBQ restaurant, dubbed Smokin’ J’s BBQ Joint. The new restaurant will also feature a salad bar and drive-through window.

Waller said construction is likely to begin in April with an estimated construction time of seven months.

