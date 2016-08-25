SHARE THIS

Funeral services for C.D. “Bud” Sandidge will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Floyd Smith and the Rev. Ben Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Bud was born Jan. 9, 1933 in Enterprise and entered into rest Aug. 23, 2016 in Shreveport. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean conflict. He was a member and deacon of Evergreen Union Church, a retired towboat captain for Canal Barge Company, and a member of the Blake Brothers Bluegrass group for 10 years. Bud lived for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his dogs and his gardens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jody and Dickie Sandidge and sisters Mildred Reitzammer and Jean Militello.

He is survived by his wife Janie Sandidge of Minden, sons James Sandidge of Tatum, Texas, Michael Hosler and wife Carol of Minden, daughters Cynthia Sandidge and husband Hoyt Bellamy of Lake Bistineau, Kathy Nieto and husband Doug Shelby of Keithville, Freda Albritton and husband Cecil of Minden, sister Vyriee Creel and husband Alden of Enterprise, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Wilson Hosler, Lou Watkins, Brad Simpson, LaVon Smith, Caston McCormack and Hoyt Bellamy.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hayden Shelby, R.O. Machen, Doug Shelby, Jimbo Lewis, Cecil Albritton, Billy Gleason and all members of Blake Brothers Blue Grass Group.

The family wishes to thank Lifecare North staff for the care given to Bud.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or Evergreen Union Church.

