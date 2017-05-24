Camp fundraiser tickets on sale

Minden businessman Terry Gardner is raising money to help treat neglected children like royalty this summer.

Gardner hopes to raise $10,000 to send 30 foster children to a free week of Royal Family Kids Camp.

The weeklong faith-based camp is free for campers and covered by donations.

To help cover the costs, Gardner is selling tickets for chicken/sausage jambalaya plate dinners.

“I saw the need to help sponsor the children. It cost $600 per children, so I told Sandra Samuel (Camp Director) I was going to try to raise $10,000,” Garnder said. “Children are important. A lot of these foster children have never had a birthday party, or tea party and this gives them an opportunity to do that.”

The plate dinner includes jambalaya, baked beans, French bread and dessert, and are being prepared by Little’s Rod and Black Pot Catering. Tickets are $10.

Plates can be picked up Saturday, May 27, during the monthly TG Marketplace.

Tickets can be purchased at TG Companies, or by calling 377-6250. Gardner said ticket delivery is available and encouraged groups to purchase tickets.

Joining Gardner in the effort are title sponsors, Town and Country Health and Rehab/Weston Place, MBL Bank, Gibsland Bank and Trust, Minden’s Finest Storage and TG Companies.

“I am so grateful that Terry answered the call to confront abuse by doing this fundraiser,” Samuel said. “His efforts will positively change the lives of 30 children who through no fault of their own were placed in foster care.”

The camp will be held June 26 through 30.

