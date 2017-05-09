Caney Lakes to open May 26 for 2017 season

Just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, Caney Lakes recreation areas’ gates are opening for the 2017 season.

Beginning May 26, families can enjoy the swim beach, volleyball court, boat launch and camping areas.

Caney Lakes is located just north of Minden. The campground will fully accommodate motor homes including water and electrical hook-ups.

The day use entrance gate will be open at 6 a.m. until at 8 p.m. To accommodate fishermen and other lake users, the entrance gate from Methodist Camp Road will be open at all times and the recreation permit will be required.

Guests at Caney Lakes participating in any day use activities, including fishing, will be charged a fee of $3. The permit is valid for the purchaser and other passengers, not to exceed six people.

Camping fees include $15 for Beaver Dam Campground and $10 for Turtle Slide Campground. Seasonal day use permits are available at $30 or $15 with the America the Beautiful Senior Pass and are valid for an unlimited number of visits during the current recreational season. Seasonal permits are valid for the purchaser and other passengers, not to exceed six people per vehicle.

Kisatchie officials say 85 percent of these fees are returned to Kisatchie National Forest to maintain and improve recreational facilities.

Only certified aid dogs are allowed in the swimming and ski areas. Only dogs on a leash are permitted in the recreation area.

Alcoholic beverages are also not allowed in the day use area, which includes the swim area, ski beach area, and the group use area.

For more information, contact the Caney Ranger District Office at 318-927-2061.

Related

Comments

comments