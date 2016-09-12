Car, bike show draws hundreds downtown

SHARE THIS

The ninth annual Show and Shine Vintage Car and Bike Show was another success.

With roughly 170 entrants, the car show boasted a variety of cars, motorcycles, trucks, classic and antique cars for every car lover. Wayne Edwards, a member of the Vintage Car Club of Minden, says while participation was down just a bit from last year, it was still a beautiful day for a car show.

At the car show, attendees had a choice of snacks and lunch from about eight vendors, a choice of crafts from eight craft vendors and several activities for the kids and their families.

“I think it’s a wonderful show, and hopefully this time next year, it should be even better,” he said. “This year’s turnout is similar to last year’s because of the quality of the cars that we had last year. We have more cars and street rods than we had last year.”

He says the threat of rain Saturday afternoon may have stopped some from entering the show or attending. However, with a good cross-section of judges, winners were chosen for first, second and third place in each class.

A portion of the funds raised from the car show go to the American Cancer Society, the United Christian Assistance Program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Anna Pink Ribbon Foundation.

New this year was a scavenger hunt and a model car building contest. The scavenger hunt began at the Webster Parish Library, providing Pokemon Go badges and everything they needed to participate.

“We were really excited to offer an event to kids and adults who love Pokemon Go this year,” Elaine Eaton said. “With the support of the Minden Main Street Program and the Webster Parish Library, Tammy Eaton, co-owner of Bobbies Hobbies, planned the event and gathered donations from downtown businesses.”

More than 30 participants played the scavenger hunt, and donations allowed them to give a prize to each person who participated.

“The winner of the shortest time to complete the scavenger hunt was a family in Shreveport from Ohio,” she said. “After winning his cup, donated by The Vault, he said, ‘I’m going to drink out of this every day.’ We really enjoyed watching how much fun each person had and loved working with the library.”

Eaton says they plan to have a similar event next year. The winner of the scavenger hunt was Wesley Wilson, who caught the highest Pokemon by the courthouse.

Winners of the model car contest were: Kevin Anders with first place, Kerry Easley in second place and Layla Easley took third place.

Winners from this year’s car show are:

1900-1925 Original: First place went to Cliff Johnson, second place went to Steve Fowler, with third place going to Steve Estes.

1926-1959 Original: First place went to Steve Fowler, second place went to Mike Griffith and third went to Bobby Lyle.

1926-1959 Modified: First place went to Freddie Mack Widmer, Lamar Booth took second place, and third place went to Don Russell.

Sport and Muscle 1960-1975: Patrick Mills took first place, with second place going to Calvin Brown and third place went to Larry Tolan.

Sport and Muscle 1986-2000: Robert Moffet took first place with Jevon Cofield taking second.

Sport and Muscle 2001-Present: First place went to Leo Wilson II, Kendall Baton took second and third went to Lenn Taber.

Corvette Class 1953-1962: Freddie Mack Widmer took first place.

Corvette Class 1963-1967: First place went to Freddie Mack Widmer, second place went to Steve Davis and third place went to Kary Bryce.

Corvette Class 1968-1982: Jerry Murph took first place.

Corvette Class 1984-1996: First place went to Roy Scoggins, second place went to Freddie Mack Widmer and third was presented to Larry and Barbi Morgan.

Corvette Class 1997-2004: First place went to Teddy Washington, Harry Wescott took second place with third place going to Mark Kendrick.

Corvette Class 2005-2010: David Kilpatrick came away with first place, with second going to Wardell Clayton and third going to Ross Loud.

Corvette Class 2011-Present: Wendell Dozier took first place with second going to Jim Mixon and R.W. Beaudoin taking third place.

Mustang Class 1964 ½-1967: First place went to Phillip White, second place went to Larry Banks and Freddie Brown took third place.

Mustang Class 1979-1993: Thomas Monaham took first place, second went to Gary Daniels and Kay Rhame took third place.

Mustang Class 1994-2004: Karl Gernon took first place with second going to Jammie Jones.

Mustang Class 2005-Present: Rob Widner took first place, second went to Tom Hughes and third place went to Earnest Lane.

Mopar Class 1962-1978 Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth: Doyle Chandler took first place, with second going to Hoyle Chandler and Robert Stachowicz took third place.

Import and Miscellaneous: Jody Herren took first place with second going to David Fox.

Domestic Class: First place went to Rodney Longstratt, second went to Perry Petteway and Jiffy Fowler took third place.

Street Rod Class: 1900-1959: First place went to Tim Hinds, with second going to Carl Lindsey and Jim Booker taking third place.

Street Rod Class 1960-Present: First place went to Ardise Hicks.

Truck Class Original: First place went to Slick Hardy, second place went to Rodney Davis and Charles Goins took third place.

Truck Class Customized: First place went to Quince Plunkett, second place went to Brian Herren and third place went to Roderick Rice.

Jeep Class: Quince Plunkett took first place with second going to Rodney Festervan and third place going to Pat Harper.

Harley Davidson Class: First place went to Donald Cornett, second went to Thomas Adams and third went to Tyler Adams.

Trike Class: Angelo Governale Jr. took first place.

Shadow Class: Farris Baughman took first and second place with third place going to David Landry.

Best of Show went to Billie Ponder with a 1968 Chevy Camaro.

People’s Choice went to Linda Mills with a 2017 Grand Sport Chevy Corvette.

Farthest distance went to Jevon Cofield of Channelview, Texas.

Oldest Car Lover went to Wallace Perryman of Minden.

