Car, bike show revs up this weekend

The Show and Shine Car and Bike Show in downtown Minden is just around the corner.

Sponsored by the Vintage Car Club of Minden and Minden Main Street, the show will be Saturday, and admission is free.

The show includes all classes of cars and bikes and boasts the largest trophy presentation in the area. Registration is also free, and will be from 7 until 11 a.m. No registration allowed after 11 a.m. as judging begins then.

Parked all along downtown Minden, beautiful classic cars and bikes will be shown. Prizes, craft and car-related vendors and fun for the entire family will be available.

A variety of food vendors, including fish plates, boiled and fried shrimp, turkey legs, pork chop sandwiches, snow-cones, candy apples, barbecue plates, pralines, chicken, jambalaya, nachos, hot dogs, chili dogs, blooming onions, crawfish nachos, shrimp on a stick and breakfast items.

New this year is the Downtown Pokemon Go scavenger hunt. Lures will be set throughout the day, starting at 10 a.m. The Webster Parish Library will have team badges and a starter Pokemon. Check-in will be required at the Bobbie’s Hobbies booth before starting the hunt. Catch the highest CP Pokemon during the hunt for prizes. Screenshot the catch and no powering up your Pokemon.

Battle prizes go to the trainers who can hold the gym at the city hall the longest during the car show. No jumping in on a trainer to claim it when the gym is neutral.

Additionally, there will be an out-of-the-box scale model contest. All scale modelers and car lovers are invited to enter. The theme is anything automotive. From beginner to expert modeler, divisions will be classic, competition, custom, hot rods, muscle cars, street cars, pickup trucks, light and vintage autos.

For more information and contest rules on the scale model contest, contact Robert Eaton at 318-268-0723. Rules are also posted on the Bobbies Hobbies Facebook page.

For more information about the scavenger hunt, call Tammy Eaton at 318-773-4497.

For more information to enter the show, call Larry Gipson at 318-347-9558 or Wayne Edwards at 318-364-6425. Also visit the club’s website at www.vintagemindencars.com.

