Carleton Prothro speaker at museum night

Minden’s 2017 Man of the Year, Carleton Prothro will be the guest speaker at Monday’s Night at the Museum event.

He will be the 57th speaker for the 63rd museum event at the Dorcheat Historical Association Museum, located at 116 Pearl St. The museum events will be held in the media/learning center at the museum; doors open at 5:30 p.m., with first come, first serve seating. The program begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free with potluck desserts and snacks welcome.

Known as “The Colonel,” Prothro will speak on his many comical experiences in the Webster Parish school system. He is a graduate of Byrd High School and the University of Arkansas. In 1957, he married Lois Price, and the couple has two children, Carleton, of Danbury, Connecticut, and Lance, of Las Vegas. Carleton works for Bunge Corp in White Plains, New York, while Lance is a geologist for the Department of Energy.

The Prothro’s have two grandchildren, Whitney, who recently became an employee of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and lives in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Hunt, who is a junior at Auburn University.

Prothro’s career includes his military service of 27 years of active and reserve duty. He retired in 1981 with the rank of colonel.

He is most known for his teaching career from 1958 until 1995, as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and Title I coordinator. It is this part of his life that will be the focus of the evening. The many pranks that have been played, memorable excuses from class and tales of caught skippers will be told by one of Minden’s most beloved educators.

Always a smile on his face and a joke on his lips is what most people think of when they think of this Minden icon. His humor is sometimes questionable, but he always brings a laugh to anyone within hearing distance.