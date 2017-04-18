Carolyn Beth Scogin Raley went home to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 14, 2017. Carolyn was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Hall Summit. She was a long-time resident of Minden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Trennis Shelton Raley, her parents, Isaac Aldine and Eudie W. Scogin and her siblings, James Paxton Scogin, Aldine Benton Scogin, Harold Richard Scogin and Helen Scogin Giddings.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Joe Raley, her son Trent Raley and his wife, Vanessa, her grandchildren, Melissa Raley Head and husband Jeff, Matthew Raley and wife Angela, Michaela Raley, Ashley Vise, Josh Monroe and her great-grandchildren, Madelyn Grace Head, Ryan Matthew Head and Skyler Aron Raley.

Carolyn owned and operated Raley Insurance Agency, Inc., throughout the 1970’s. Despite many challenges, she was a pioneer for women in business. She had the gift of listening with the intention of learning and being able to help and encourage others.

Carolyn loved to spend her time at First Baptist Church in Minden. She was a staff member there and loved to teach Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. She loved to work with children and help foster their interest in reading.

Carolyn valued her time with her family very much. She had a wicked sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh with us.

She was the matriarch of her family and loved to host fabulous dinners where anyone was welcome. Carolyn was known for her thoughtful and eloquent prayers. She enjoyed traveling, particularly her mission trips with the church. She was able to see many beautiful places in her travels. Her trips to the Holy Land, Europe, and Alaska were among her favorites.

The service will be on Wednesday, April 19, at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 211 Murrell Street in Minden with the Rev. Leland Crawford and the Rev. Bill Crider officiating. Visitation will be in the chapel at 9 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Hall Summit at Social Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Walker, Jeff Head, Joshua Monroe, Matt Raley, Skyler Raley and Mickey Brown.

The family would like to thank Haley Monroe and the staff of Town and Country Nursing Home. We’d also like to thank Nancy

Hines and the staff of The Arbor.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Louisiana 910 Pierremont Road Suite 410, Shreveport, Louisiana 71106.

