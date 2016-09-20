SHARE THIS

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Carolyn Chance Daigle will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Natchitoches with the Rev. Blake Deshautelle serving as celebrant. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hornbeck. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday in the Funeral Home Chapel. A service will be held in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 prior to the Mass.

Carolyn, 64, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 with her family by her side. She was born March 11, 1952 to Daniel and Donnis Sanders Chance in Beaumont, Texas.

Those left to cherish her memory her children, Shannon Daigle of Minden, Chelsea Cremeans and husband Derek of Natchitoches, and Canaan Daigle and wife Jessica of Minden; his grandchildren, Weston and Chloe’ Cremeans; and her sisters, Martha Chance and Sharon Chance.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Shannon Daigle, Canaan Daigle, Weston Cremeans, Derek Cremeans, Abby Daigle and Joe Brucia.

