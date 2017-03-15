A celebration of the life of Carolyn Sale McDaniel will be held at First United Methodist Church in Minden Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. in the church’s Wesley Room. A private burial will be held at the family cemetery.

Carolyn, also known as Baby, Mom, Sister, Aunt Carolyn, was born Aug. 31, 1936, to C.L. and Grace Cornish Sale and went home March 10, 2017.

Surviving Carolyn are her husband, James W. McDaniel; her daughter, Kelly Bays Kennedy and husband Tim; her sister, Jeannine Sale Miller; nieces Deannine Haley, Sara Margaret Locke, and Ashley Kilgore; nephews Dr. Mark Miller and wife Doris, Blaine Simms and wife Mary Helen, and Owen Kilgore. Also surviving her are Jim’s children, Tammie Tullos, Tena Caraway, and Steve McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Bays; sister, Montie Bill Sale Haley; and nephew Brittian Simms.

Carolyn graduated from Minden High School in 1954. Through the years she enjoyed interior design, running, reading, and having Sunday afternoon coffee with family. Special times were spent with her “great grands,” Graham, Mary Emma, and Andrew. She loved her life-long friends and cherished her friendship with ladies in her Sunday School class. Carolyn had a deep and abiding faith in God and a heart for giving to and caring for those less fortunate. She truly lived her life in accordance with Matthew 25:35-45.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Nickelson, Dr. Charles Byrd, Willis Knighton Cancer Center, Dr. Michael Chanler, Aime Hospice and the Rev. Brian Mercer for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First United Methodist Church Children’s Building Fund, UCAP, Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, or the Salvation Army.

