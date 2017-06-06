Minden High School has two new assistant principals.

Kelly Carter and Todd Patterson were named as the school’s new second in command in the wake of Assistant Principal Rebecca Wilson taking the principal’s position at Doyline High School.

The two said they are excited to get started in the fall, and Principal Robin Tucker said she couldn’t have chosen better candidates.

“These two stepped in, literally within about three days of school starting, and taking on the enormous tasks they did, not knowing what the year was going to bring or where they would be sitting a year from now,” she said. “I just want to thank them for their work, and then they still signed up and applied for it and wanted it again. I think that says a lot about their character.”

Carter said their job is to assist Tucker in any way necessary.

“We’re here to assist the principal in any capacity needed in order to make sure Minden High School is kept intact and provides academic excellence and community alliance,” she said. “We are excited and blessed.”

