Graveside services for Casey J. Green will be held Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Epps Cemetery north of Delhi under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Officiating will be Bro. Greg Lee.

Casey was born Sept. 23, 1998 in Minden and entered into rest May 28, 2017 in Minden.

He is preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, Joe and Mildred Welch, and paternal grandfather, Mike Martin.

He is survived by his mother, Sara Green of Minden, father, John Green and wife, Amber of Albany, maternal grandmother, Sheila Welch of Minden, maternal grandfather, Gerald Weems of Tyler, Texas, paternal grandmother, Betty Martin of Minden, paternal great-grandfather, Howard Lewis of Homer, sister, Destinee Green of Albany, and brother, Gavin Green of Albany.

Pallbearers will be Gavin Green, Gage Daniels, Gunnar Linebarger, Richard Daniels, Johnny Williams and Nathaniel Holland.

Honorary pallbearers will be William Cherry and Charles Cherry.

