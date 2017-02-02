Cassidy wants flexibility in Trump’s travel ban

BATON ROUGE — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says more “refinements” are needed to President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting refugees and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Cassidy spokesman John Cummins said Tuesday that Louisiana’s senior senator believes adjustments “are needed to ensure that the order keeps our nation safe while respecting the Constitution.”

Cummins says the senator wants more flexibility on travel and immigration from the countries affected by Trump’s order on a case-by-case basis. He gave the example of allowing someone who worked with Americans in Iraq as an interpreter to enter the United States.

Cassidy, a medical doctor, also wrote on Facebook about health care professionals being able to enter the country legally to provide services here.

Louisiana’s other Republican U.S. senator, John Kennedy, says he supports Trump’s order.

