CDC president to speak to Lions

The Minden Lions Club will welcome an expert in the field of small town economic development Thursday.

Knox W. Ross Jr., CPA, the president and CEO of the Coordinating and Development Corporation and current mayor of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, will be in Minden to share his experience and expertise in the field of economic planning and development with local Lions.

The CDC provides community and workforce development services to the 10 parishes of northwest Louisiana. Ross has also served as a principal in the CPA firm of Ross and Betts.

In 15+ years as mayor of Pelahatchie, Ross has been an integral part of the town’s unprecedented growth.

The town has been the recipient of five Mississippi Municipal League Excellence Awards, five North American Development Organization Awards, a Governor’s Award of Excellence for the best Rural Impact Project, a Mississippi Economic Development Council Award and a Southeastern Economic Development Award, among others.

Knox holds a Bachelor of Professional Accountancy degree from Mississippi State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Alabama. He is an active member of Pelahatchie Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon and as stewardship chairman. He has also served as the president of the Morton and Pelahatchie Lions Clubs and is a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.

The Minden Lions Club meets every Thursday at noon in the American Legion Hall located on Pine Street.

