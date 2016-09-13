SHARE THIS

Chad Randall Rhodes was born on July 19, 1977 in Bossier City and went to be with his Lord on Sept. 7, 2016 in Doyline. Chad was a gifted musician from the age of 4. Chad loved his family with all his heart. He loved all music and was talented enough to pick up any instrument and play. He treasured his Lord, life and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Rhodes, and grandparents Horace and Marie Rhodes and Woodrow and Wilma Tucker.

He is survived by his mother, LaFaune Rhodes of Doyline, stepfather, Joel Rhodes of Doyline, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sept. 14, 2016 followed by services at 2 p.m. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Doyline. Bro. Jamie Byrd will be officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

