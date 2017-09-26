Chamber announces ‘15 Under 40’ recipients

The 15 recipients in this year’s Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce 15 Under 40 Awards represent a wide swath of industries and professions, from bankers to teachers.

The recipients will be recognized at a gala, which is being presented by TG Companies for the seventh year, set for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Minden Civic Center.

“We were blown away by the number of nominations we received this year. Right at 50 young professionals from our community were nominated for this award, which left the selection committee with an extremely difficult job of choosing the top 15,” Chamber President Stephanie Barnette said. “This year’s recipients are a great group of leaders who are already making a big impact in their careers, as well as our community.”

The 2017 outstanding young professionals include Jake Chapman of Gibsland Bank and Trust, Sara Chreene of Central Elementary and KASO/KBEF Radio, David Daniels of TG Companies and Southern Sky Media, Joel Gray of Gibsland Bank and Trust, Tyrone Grider of Grider’s Glass and Grider’s Lawn Service, Michah Hanson of Richland State Bank, Ashley Hooter of Lakeside Jr/Sr High School, Amber Huddleston of J.L. Jones Elementary and Initial Outfitters, Bobby Igo III of the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Cristal Kirby of ABC Pediatrics, Dr. Stefan Lorincz of Louisiana Foot and Ankle Center, Logan McConathy of Logan McConathy State Farm, Jeff Rhodes of The Rhoman Group and All Star Fundraising, Kacey Rhodes of All Star Fundraising and Rhodes Family Enterprises and Cordarius Wayne of Wilson Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

“We must invest in our young people and our future Leaders of Minden. I have found thru your investment, they will never let you down,” chamber member Terry Gardner, who is sponsoring the awards gala, said. “I am proud of the enthusiasm and commitment I have seen thru the years of 15 under 40 and their leadership in our community.”

Tickets are currently on sale at the Chamber office at 110 Sibley Road or can be purchased by contacting Whitney by calling 318-377-4240 or emailing info@mindenchamber.com. Individual tickets are $30. Past recipients can purchase tickets at a reduced price of $25 for an individual ticket or $50 for a couple.

Guests will be treated to a taste of Louisiana with Hugh Wood Catering and Specialty Meats catering the event.

The Chamber is also looking to add to the sponsor list, which currently includes Gibsland Bank and Trust, MBL Bank, Next Generation Minden and Richland State Bank. For sponsorship information, contact Barnette at the Chamber office.

The 2017 Young Professional of the Year will also be announced during the gala.

Related

Comments

comments