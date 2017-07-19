Chamber seeking ‘15 Under 40’ nominations

The Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual 15 Under 40 gala.

Presented by TG Companies LLC, the chamber has released a nomination form that should be returned to Whitney Bradley at info@mindenchamber.com. The form can also be printed and mailed to Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce, 110 Sibley Road, Minden, LA 71055, or faxed to 318-377-4215.

Chamber President and CEO Stephanie Barnette said the event will be Oct. 17, and nominations are open to those 40 years of age and under who have excelled in the workplace and are active in their community. The event is to recognize those who have accomplished much in the Minden, south Webster area.

“As long as they live and work in the Minden, south Webster area, they can be nominated,” she said. “It’s based on their professional achievements and community involvement. Community involvement is a big factor; we want to recognize those who have a positive impact in the community.”

Once all nominations are returned, Barnette said all nominees will be contacted to complete an information form listing professional accomplishments and community involvement. Those forms are due Aug. 31. Once those information forms are turned in, a committee will then meet to choose the top 15.

Nomination forms are due July 31.

