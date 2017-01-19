Chamber welcomes incoming board members

The Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce held their annual Board of Directors Retreat Wednesday to lay out plans for 2017 and welcome incoming board members. Joining the board in 2017 are above from left Trey Waller – Living Word Minden, Brooke Smith – Aime Hospice, Matt Wimberly – Wimberly Agency, Ursula Hullaby – Webster Parish School Board, Teresa Little – MBL Bank, Jason Parker – Krewe des Ambassadeurs.

Pam Bloxom and George E. French III were named to the Board in November 2016, filling seats that had been vacant.

