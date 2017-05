The Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce held its first Cash Mob Friday. Participants met at Cone’s Farm and Garden Mart to purchase items. The goal is to encourage shopping local. Chamber President and CEO Stephanie Barnette said the event went off without a hitch and the response was great. More than 30 participated. Barnette said the Chamber plans to have another Cash Mob in the coming weeks. To participate, call the chamber office at 377-4240.

