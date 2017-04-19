Chamber’s ‘Cash Mob’ to help local business

The Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first ever “Cash Mob.”

This event focuses on spending money at a business in town.

The first “Cash Mob” will take place at a secret location at noon Friday, April 28. The morning prior to the mob, the

Chamber will send the business location to participants via text message.

The “mob” descends on the selected business, and makes purchases of at least $20.

“The purpose is not only to help boost sales for a day, but to showcase these local Chamber member businesses,” Chamber President Stephanie Barnette said. “The Cash Mob concept is simple: gather a large group of people who agree to spend money at each venue. The larger the crowd, the larger the impact on the local economy is.”

The event is open to the public. If you wish to participate, contact Barnette at the Chamber office by calling 377-4240 or emailing her at president@mindenchamber.com with your name and cell phone number.

“I recently went to a Chamber of Commerce Executive Conference and heard about the “Cash Mob” idea. I instantly loved it and wanted to bring it back here,” she said. “ The feedback from the community has been outstanding.”

