Charlie “Baby Son” Walker Jr. was born in Shreveport, on June 16, 1944, to Charlie Walker Sr. and Josephine Allen Walker. He departed this earthly life on Nov. 5, 2017 in Minden.

Charlie leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Donald Walker (Denise) of Minden, Charlie Walker III (Doris) of Jacksonville, Florida and Brodrick Hill of Dallas; daughter, Carla Batton; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Carrie Mae Reeves of Shreveport; nephews, Prentiss Ferrell and David Reeves; and a host other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for Charlie “Baby Son” Walker Jr. will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. in Kennon’s Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. James Kinsey officiating. Interment will follow at the Hopewell Cemetery in Dubberly.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 10 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

