Homegoing celebration honoring the life of Charlie James Rice will be held Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Rest Baptist Church with the Rev. B. J. Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.

Charlie was the first born of 10 children to the late R.L. and Mary Lou “Jeanie” Rice Edwards on July 5, 1947. He joined St. Rest Baptist Church at the age of 6. Charlie James lived his life to the fullest, enjoying family and friends. He was employed with McInnis for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, R.L and Jeanie Edwards, four brothers, Robert James Edwards, Jimmy Wayne Morris and James Morris; one infant sister, Martha Ann Edwards; and one brother-in-law, Raymond W. Tate.

Charlie leaves to cherish his precious memories are his devoted wife, Carolyn Rice; five sons, Laron Lewis, Timmy Miller, Demario Edwards, Daronte Edwards and Alderrion Edwards all of Minden; two daughters, Felicia Mitchell of Minden and Charlisa Edwards of Houma; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six brothers, Edward Ware of Springhill, Willie Mollett (Mary), Billy Wright Sr. (Ruthie), Darrell Morris, Anthony Edwards and Oleander Edwards all of Minden; six sisters, Helen Morris of Kansas City, Missouri, Marie Qualls (Ivery Joe), Donzell Edwards, Rose Oliver (Dennis), Lillie B. Tate, all of Minden, and Felisha Edwards of Arlington, Texas; one aunt, Rosie Mae Sills of Minden; one uncle, George Banks; mother-in-law, Clarice Edwards; brother-in-law, Ronald Edwards (Alice); sisters-in-law, Deborah Edwards (Henry), Shirley Johnson, Charlotte Edwards (Perry Wayne); Jamie Moncrief (Rodney), Latoyna Washington (Frank); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 7 from noon until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary.

Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net