Chase ends with multiple arrests

Two people were arrested after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase into Webster Parish.

Troopers attempted to stop a 2004 GMC Yukon for a traffic violation just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday along Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish.

The driver, 31-year-old Casey Jordan of Bossier City, refused to stop and led troopers on a chase along the interstate into Webster Parish, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

Jordan exited the interstate at Goodwill Road and continued east along U.S. Highway 80 before turning onto Sheryl Road and stopping.

Troopers then arrested both Jordan and the passenger, 35-year-old Carlos West of Ringgold.

Jordan was arrested on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, DWI first offense, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen things, distribution and possession of marijuana, distribution and possession of Schedule II drugs and use of and sale of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos West was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen things, distribution and possession of marijuana, distribution and possession of Schedule II drugs and use of and sale of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

