Chief Cropper offers Halloween safety tips

With Halloween tonight, authorities say it is time to think about trick-or-treat safety.

There is no real “trick” to making halloween a “treat” for the entire family, but Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said the major dangers are not from witches and goblins, but rather from falls and pedestrian/car crashes.

“Watch out for children darting out from between parked cars,” Cropper said. “The kids are having a good time. They are concentrating on trick-or-treating and not on safety–that’s why it is the responsibility of adults to watch out for them.”

Cropper also urged trucks with groups of children in the back or pulling a trailer with a group to stay on side streets and off the busy main streets to ensure safety of the occupants.

Parents should make sure the children wear reflective clothing

“This will make them more visible, not only to drivers, but it will also help parents to be able to keep a closer eye on their own kids,” the chief continued.

Cropper said it is also important that the costume not be too long to prevent falls. Masks can obstruct the child’s vision, which could also cause the child to trip or cross the street in front of oncoming traffic.

Cropper also advised that the costume be made from a fire-resistant material.

“It is always a good idea for trick-or-treaters to carry a flashlight,” he said. “It is important that the child never go into the house of a stranger without an adult present–it is better to be safe than sorry.”

He added: “Parents should examine any treats before their child eat any of the candy collected. If in doubt–throw it out.

“With a little bit of planning and simple safety rules Halloween can be a fun and safe holiday,” he continued.

