Children create art during Earth Angels Unite

Several children gathered at The Farm Saturday to send messages to Gov. John Bel Edwards to make Louisiana a safer environment for them. During the Earth Angels Unite event, children created art using several different forms of media – paints, color pencils, markers – drawing nature-themed art with messages. These messages will be sent to Edwards and elected officials as way to acknowledge environmental challenges all Louisiana children face, Chris Broussard, co-event coordinator, said. The event was sponsored by the Concerned Citizens for a Safer Louisiana.

