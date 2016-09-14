SHARE THIS

Funeral services for Christy Diane Benton will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Jim Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Christy was born Sept. 4, 1950 in Beaumont, Texas and entered into rest Sept. 11, 2016 in Haughton. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Methodist Church and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her father Johnny Bruton, mother-in-law Myrtle Benton, daughter Theresa, sister-in-law Jean Watlington, grandparents Clifford (Pip) and Vida (Granny) Bruton and stepmom Dorothy Bruton.

She is survived by her husband Phillip Benton, mother Doretha (DD) Toler, daughter Angie Benton Evans and husband Steve, grandchildren Isaiah Evans and Gracelyn Joy Evans, and siblings Frank, Linda, Valorie, Johnny Wayne, Paula, Brady, Karen, James, Mike and Scott.

Pallbearers will be Alton Williams, Craig Coker, Shawn Jamison, Chris Coleman, Steve Moore and Charlie Hortman.

