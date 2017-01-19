City council meeting time changes for February

The Minden City Council’s February meeting will see a time change.

Minden Mayor Tommy Davis said the council meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in council chambers instead of the regular time of 7 p.m.

“Louisiana Municipal Association’s Mid-Winter Conference is set for Feb. 6 and 7 in Baton Rouge. A few of the council members and I attend the conference each year,” he said. “By moving the time of the meeting to the morning, it will allow us to attend the conference that afternoon.”

Davis said city ordinance dictates the meetings must be held on the first Monday of the month, but doesn’t dictate the time. He said March’s meeting will be at 7 p.m.

