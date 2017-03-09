City of Minden adopts cell phone policy

City of Minden employees on official business are expected to keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Employees driving a city vehicle or driving on city business must comply with all federal, state and local law, regarding the use of mobile technology, according to a cell phone use policy adopted by the Minden City Council Monday.

“The police department informed us that we are not eligible for all grants because we don’t have a cell phone policy,” Mayor Tommy Davis told the council. “It’s important for us to have a cell phone policy.”

State law prohibits texting while driving; however, the law exempts law enforcement officers, firefighters, or the driver of an authorized emergency vehicle while performing their official duties. Drivers are also prohibited from talking and texting on cellphones in school zones, however operators of emergency vehicles are also exempt, according to state law.

The policy also prohibits employees with city-issued cell phones from using the camera feature in an illegal, illicit or offensive manner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

