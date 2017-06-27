City of Minden to test fire hydrants

The City of Minden will be performing routine water-flow testing over the summer, making sure that the pressure in fire hydrants are up to emergency standards.

The tests are set to begin Monday, July 10 in the area with the boundaries of Main Street to the south, Pine Street to the west, Elm Street to the east and Emerald Drive to the north. Work is expected to last up to 30 days and will be conducted by Utiliserve.

The city warns that discoloration of tap water is possible, caused by quick flowing water disrupting sediment that normally wouldn’t be disturbed by average household pressures.

Residents with discolored water should flush your water lines by allowing cold water to flow from a faucet until it clears.

The city asked that anyone with questions about the flush, contact the light and water department by calling city hall at 377-2144.

