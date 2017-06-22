City preps for heavy rainfall potential

The City of Minden is preparing for the flash flooding in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Cindy.

City crews that weren’t working on road overlay projects Wednesday were busy filling hundreds of sandbags for residents. Public Works Director George Rolfe said residents are allowed to pick up 10 bags per home at their Talton Street shop. They will be available until they run out, he said.

Crews also spent the day checking all drainage areas to make sure they are cleared for the massive amount of water that may be coming over the next couple of days.

“We’ve already checked our drains out, and we’re as prepared as we can be,” he said.

Weather forecasters said Tropical Storm Cindy won’t be a tropical storm by the time it gets to northwest Louisiana and east Texas. It made landfall sometime after midnight Wednesday and continues its path northward

through Thursday and Friday dumping as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain with higher amounts in isolated areas.

The forecast shows the Interstate 20 corridor south is prone to receive more rainfall than the north. Wind gusts of about 30 miles per hour are predicted. There is a slight risk of tornadoes.

Webster Parish is providing sandbags at their Sibley and Sarepta parish barns. These bags are for Webster Parish residents only. After hours, a supply will be left outside the gate until gone.

