City reducing number of school crossing guards

The City of Minden will be reducing the number of school crossing guards.

Three guards at the intersection of McArthur Drive and Lewisville Road, at Harper School, and at the intersection of Brackin Street and West Todd will be cut at the start of the school year.

“Police Chief Steve Cropper and I looked at these, and they have very little walkers at these intersections, so we are going to reduce the number,” Minden Mayor Tommy Davis said.

The city plans to leave the remaining eight crossing guards across the city.

Davis said the cuts are not because of money, before the cuts, the 11 crossings guards costs the city around $40,000 a year.

Related

Comments

comments