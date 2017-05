Civil suits filed during April

Vera Aubrey Dick, Succession

Willie Albert Creasy, Succession

Boyce Skaggs Jr., Succession

Denise Brooks versus Steven Brooks, Divorce

Alexis Champion versus Akeilah Malone, Damages

Nicolette Walker versus Deuntrez Adams, Protective order

Shirley Williams versus Kaleb Adams, Damages

Jacqueline Johnson Glover versus Edward Charles Glover, Divorce

First Tower Loan LLC versus Aaron Sharp, Judgment ex and garnishment

JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC versus Gladys P. McGee, Promissory note

JPS Equipment Rental LLC versus Watson Construction LLC, Contract

Cach LLC versus William Tubbs, Monies due

Christina Mosley versus Trevor Stover, Protective order

Leslie Leon Avant Jr., Succession

Sheila Joy Davis Odom, Succession

Marilyn Smithey Lee, Succession

Preston Ryan Gray versus Rachel Allena Patterson, Custody

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB versus Michele S. Branscum, Ordinary process

John Currie Allen Jr., Succession

David Loyd Hampton, Interdiction

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC versus Sheri Schultz, Open account

Elicia Palmer versus Continental Casualty Company, Damages

U.S. Bank National Association versus Kyle Comeaux, Executory process

Vernon Dennis Wynne versus Robert Charles Harmon, Petition

Rose Marie Mitchell versus Richard Allen Richmond Jr., Protective order

Lynn W. Dorsey versus Jerry Madden in his capacity as chairman, Mandamus

Jason Scot Watson versus Bridgette Potter Watson, Divorce

First Tower Loan LLC versus Cynthia D. Comeaux, Petition

Joy Webb versus LDB Holding LLC, Petition

Louisiana Community and Technical College System versus Lewayne Kirts, Open account

Loyd Keith Smith versus Becky Elliott Smith, Divorce

Mary W. Jiles versus Jasmin J. Jiles, Protective order

Elizabeth Powell versus Wiley Powell III, Divorce

Ardis Bailey Harville, Succession

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company versus Temple S. Trevillion Jr., Executory process

Dudley Roger Davis, Succession

Dorinda Katherine Jones Allen, Succession

Sarah Deanne Frye, Succession

Ronald Dewayne Pearson, Succession

Walter B. Holley, Succession

Chase Lipinsky, Tutorship

Gracie Formby Sanders, Interdiction

Hazel Louise Wilson, Succession

Brittany C. Herring versus Cody Dillon, Protective order

Jack Price versus Breanne Elizabeth Shirley Price, Custody

Andy W. Worley versus Brenda Perkins, Damages

Sonya Lanette Harper versus Tyler Heckenberry, Divorce

Sylvia Nicole Allen versus Larry John Adam Smith, Divorce

Lewis Elijah Maddox versus Willie F. Miller, Voluntary transfer of custody

Louisiana Community and Technical College System versus Clarice F. Joyner, Open account

Elizabeth Gorman Cannon versus Jimmy Ray Cannon, Divorce

Jeb Wiley McCuen versus Joseph Lane Umphries, Establish paternity

Ginger Smith versus Matthew Smith individually, Declaratory judgment

Rebecca Sukey Sullivan versus Michael Sullivan, Divorce

Lakisha Layton Thomas versus Quinton Levell Thomas, Custody

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation versus Jessie Williams Jr., Executory process

Joseph Eugene Ratcliff, Succession

Lou Edith Benson Powell, Succession

Kenneth Ray Powell Sr., Succession

Gary Don Williamson, Succession

Joel Douglas Juckett, Succession

Xandria Stephens, Tutorship

Republic Finance LLC versus John D. Simonton, Petition

Discover Bank versus David C. Boyle, Open Account

Christopher Putnam versus Nguyen D. Walker, Damages

U.S. Bank as trustee for Mid-State Trust VIII versus Steven D. Nipper, Executory process

Deborah Sue Beddes versus Rodriquez Thomas, Damages

Cortney E. Black versus Joseph S. Black, Protective order

PCA Acquisitions V, LLC versus Patricia Lewis, Monies due

Sarah Conner versus Billy Beshea, Protective order

Joshua Shane Bates versus James Darrell Merritt, Protective order

Rachel James versus Clyde Douglas Gibson, Protective order

Capital One Bank USA versus Mary Ann M. Shelley, Open account

Yolanda B. Jackson versus David W. Jackson, Divorce

Kyle Lewis Comeaux versus Hollie Glasscock Comeaux, Divorce

Goodwill Property Investment LLC versus the unopened succession of Luther A. Hall, Partition by licitation

Forrest Wayne Ratliff versus Penny Lane Burt, Damages

Jordan Brown versus Ashley N. Harper, Protective order

Calvary SPC I, LLC as assignee of versus Jennifer Wood, Monies due

Louisiana Community and Technical College System versus Justin J. Davis, Open account

Republic Finance versus Cynthia Isreal, Monies due

Republic Finance versus Andrew Guidry, Monies due

Republic Finance versus Santiago Gomez, Monies due

Jason Fory versus Mark Fouquite, Protective order

Holly L. Young versus Christopher L. Young, Protective order

Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation versus Tristan Paige Lowe, Executory process

