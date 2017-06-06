Funeral services for Claude N. Gibbs Jr. will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Brushwood United Methodist Church in Dubberly with Bro. Ed Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden (with no graveside service). Family visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the start of service at 11 a.m. A lunch reception for the family and sponsored by the church will follow immediately after the service.

Claude was born Oct. 15, 1926 in Shreveport and went to be with the Lord June 3, 2017 in Minden. Mr. Claude Gibbs, (or “Junior” to some) was a beloved husband, father, and friend.

As a devoted Christian, he loved Jesus and lived his life with a strong faith that inspired many. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 24 years, Lorene Lee. Gibbs and his second wife of 34 years, Shari Brady Gibbs.

He is survived by his son, Gary Gibbs and daughter, Renee Gibbs Kortus , sisters, Charlotte Griffith , Beverly Williams, and Linda Goldstein. Along with stepsons, Alvin, Jackie, and Mike Holomon, and stepdaughters, Sandra Holomon, Cookie Holomon Goddard, and Lisa Holomon Roberts. Also many grandchildren and other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jim Kortus. Ross Davis, Noble Brister, Johnny Brown, John Lewis and Pat Harper.

