Clean out your freezer for a good cause

SHARE THIS

The Hunters for the Hungry is hosting its annual “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” event where hunters and those who wish to donate can take their frozen meats and food to give to those in need.

From 1 until 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, donors can take their frozen items to Minden Floral where volunteers will be on hand to unload them. Wild game will be accepted, but for those who cannot make Sunday’s event, the meat must have gone through a processor certified by the Hunters for the Hungry program. Wild hog will not be accepted.

Donations will be split between the Joe LeBlanc Food Pantry and Minden Teen Challenge. This year, Hunters for the Hungry will be accepting nonperishable food items to be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The food bank lost its entire inventory during the August flooding and is restocking its supplies.

Donations going to JLFP and Minden Teen Challenge can also be nonperishable goods including pasta sauces, flour, sugar, cornmeal and other staple items. All donations must be dated and labeled.

For more information, call or email Hunters for the Hungry at (225) 765-2860 or hfh@wlf.la.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

