Coca-Cola Bears, Coleman Appraisals earn hard-fought wins

SOFTBALL

Darlings

Minden Athletic 17, Gatti & Merckle 4

Gemi Robinson doubled twice and singled for Minden Athletic, while Teal Austin doubled and singled. Ellie Earnhardt had three singles, Addison Chanler, Hannah Day, Penny Lane

Croad and Mattie Fowler added two singles each. Izz McMillon, Lylah Huddleston and Ella Heflin each had hits.

Lanie Gates had two singles and Haylee Smock, Alyanna Aquino, Cydnee Walker, Kaylee Johnson and Gabi Brown each singled.

Coleman Appraisals 9, McKenzie Contractors 8

Madison Franklin and Hallie Sutton led the way for Coleman Appraisals with three singles each, followed by Chelsea Jackson and Lexi Morrow with two singles each. Kaydee Johns, Alayla Scott, Anna Lemmons and Kaileigh Qualls all singled.

Zoey Carter, Tatum Miller Sky Savage, Kynzie Smith and Raleah Harris had two singles each. Dolli Roberts, Claire Crabtree, Madison Crawford and Hannah Whorton added base hits for the McKenzie Contractors.

Angels

Southern Signs 7, Lifesavers 2

Mackenzie McCoy hit a home run for Southern Sign, but was one-upped by teammate Keily Sumlin who blasted two home runs. Kylie Ryan doubled and singled on her day. Ryan also struck out six batters while pitching.

Baleigh Haulcy and Dakota Howard doubled and Howard struck out four batters.

Ponytails

Kennon Her-ricanes 21, Bat Attitudes 3

Ada Gilbert singled for the only hit on Her-ricanes, while Elizabeth Cage struck out three.

Kami Burge led Bat Attitudes with a single.

Belles

Glenbrook 11, Venom 4

Lauren Still, Reese Hanson and Hannah Mosley all had hits for Glenbrook, while Emma Shepherd pitched and struck out three.

Alivia McKenzie doubled and Bridget Morgan and Kendall Lynn singled.

WSC 13, 3 Jays 3

Audrey Plants doubled and singled twice each to lead WSC. Andrea Smith tripled and singled, Ryleigh Warmack singled twice and Madison Pye, Jordan Shepherd and Haliegh Smith all singled. Plants also struck out four in the circle while walking four.

Reagan Lee doubled and Mattie Bumgardner singled for 3 Jay’s. Taylor Bumgardner pitched and struck out nine.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Rampage 7, Bayou Rentals 0

Maddox Cascio had two singles to lead Rampage once again, followed by Levi Arender, Jardon Carey, Austin Strickland and Dekarryo Sterling with singles.

Riley Daniels had three singles for Bayou Rentals, while Trevin Scott, Gavin Smith, CJ Price and John Hollis Robinson had singles.

Coca-Cola 14, Industrial Generators 2

Weston Duck and Christian Bolton tripled and singled twice to lead Coke. Tate Machen, Jaxon Branch and Jayden O’Rear had three hits each, while Cson Gibson smashed a double and single. Evan Giddens, Camden Grubbs and Nathan Vise each had hits.

Brayden Danley, Kaiden Kinsey and Braden Kearney each had two singles for Industrial.

Bulldogs 8, Minden’s Finest Storage 5

Beaux Santelices singled for Minden’s Finest Storage’s only hit.

Connor Bolton had two hits and Davis Powell, Zac Mosley, Holden Williams and Barron Bower added singles.

Gorilla Tech 3, Wonder Boys 6

Bennett Speer doubled and singled, Carson Powell, Landon Humphries and Darron Hollingsworth had two singles and Bryson Finley and Nolan Waller added singles.

Zain Pruitt, Blaine Long and Zack Myles had singles for Gorilla Tech.

AAA

Crusaders 8, U.S. Silica 7

Braydon Winston had a double and single for Crusaders only hits.

No hits were recorded for US Silica.

Mayhem 6, Timberland 4

Wyatt Whorton led Mayhem with two doubles and Brandon Davis tripled. Dawson Day added two singles and Preston Frye and Seth Mangrum added base hits. Frye also pitched, striking out seven batters.

Jaxon Smith doubled and Jackson Speer, Caleb Wright and Topher Wilson all singled. Smith struck out seven batters on the mound.

Dixie Youth

Winn Surveying 7, Young Guns 7

Brandon Winston homered and doubled for Winn, followed by Bryce Powell with two doubles and a single. Jake Wilkins and Ty Maness singled.

Jakobe Jackson tripled and Garrett Brown added two doubles for Young Guns. Broox Swain doubled and singled and Jordan Isbell singled. Jackson also struck out five on the mound.

Roughriders 8, Minden Athletic 1

Hudson Dillard, Evan Brown and JJ Williams doubled for Roughriders, followed by Nolan Garms with two hits and Caleb Condit and Jaylun Hawkins with base knocks. JJ Williams was masterful on the mound, striking out 10 batters in a no-hitter.

Minden Athletic scored one run but had no hits.

Dixie Boys

Homer 19, Mavs 0

Kenny James had Mavericks only hit, a single.

Glenbrook 1, Webster 0

Jonathon Parkerson doubled and singled, Connor Humphreys doubled, Jackson Powell had two singles and Peyton Wells singled for Glenbrook. Powell was excellent in a one-hit performance on the mound, striking out 11 batters.

Chase Holly doubled for Webster and Roman Tolbert struck out 10 batters.

Related

Comments

comments