Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Minden, Inc. recently announced their 2017 board of directors and officers. The board of directors include Jess Robertson, chairman; Bear Hunter, Jay Castle and Matthew Hirsch. Officers include Matthew Hirsch, president; Pat Wilson, vice president of sales and operations and Steven Lingenfelter, vice president of finance and administration. Pictured are Hunter, Wilson, Robertson, Hirsch, Castle and Lingenfelter.

