Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Minden featured in new book

Minden Coca-Cola is featured in a newly-published book.

The book’s title is “The Coca-Cola Trail: People and Places in the History of Coca-Cola,” and was written by author Larry Jorgensen.

Jorgensen conducted extensive research and interviews with the Hunter family, the original bottlers of Coca-Cola in Minden and Homer. William S. Hunter first bottled soda water in Minden in 1901 when he founded North Louisiana Bottling Works; four years later, he became a sub-bottler of Coca-Cola for Shreveport’s Biedenharn plant.

There is an entire chapter dedicated to Coca-Cola’s roots in Minden and Homer in the 30-chapter book, complete with new and historic photos as well as a comprehensive history of the drink’s bottling in our area.

Minden Coca-Cola earned inclusion due to the fact that it is the only remaining, original family-owned plant in Louisiana. During the 1930s, the Hunter family used their success with Coca-Cola to give back to the community, building a park, swimming pool, baseball stadium and continuing to support local youth sports activities.

The Minden Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been located at 412 Pine Street since 1914, having undergone two major renovations in its history.

Copies of the book are available at the Dorcheat Historical Society Museum in Minden or from the book’s website, www.thecocacolatrail.com.

Related

Comments

comments