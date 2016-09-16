Cocaine dealer gets 10 years

SHARE THIS

A man charged with distribution and possession of schedule II narcotics was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week.

Laricker Kenjuan Washington, 25, aka “Mook,” of the 700 block of Peach Street, entered a plea of guilty to distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled dangerous substance and illegal use/possession/control of weapons.

He received a sentence of 10 years on the distribution charge, 10 years on the possession with intent to distribute charge and five years for the illegal possession of weapons charge. All sentences are to run concurrent, or at the same time, with credit for time served.

Parole was also voluntarily revoked on a 2009 conviction of attempted manslaughter. At the time, he received 10 years in prison, but only served six years. He will serve the remaining four years of that sentence, set to run concurrent with the other sentences, officials with the 26th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Washington’s attorney, Patrick Jefferson, says the sentence fits the crime, and he hopes his client will take the time incarcerated to think about his life.

“It’s not a slap on the wrist by any stretch of the imagination,” Jefferson said. “Had he gone to trial he was looking at a lot of years. I think it gives him an opportunity to, number one, think about the choices he’s made, and number two, it also gives him an opportunity to become a productive citizen.”

During his sentencing, Judge Mike Nerren recommended substance abuse classes while incarcerated.

Jefferson says his age also plays a large factor in his choices.

“Again, it’s not a walk in the park or a free ride, but it’s up to him if he wants to rehabilitate himself and move forward,” he said.

Prosecutor Hugo Holland could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Washington was arrested March 31 by Minden Police, and at the time of his arrest, he had a .32 caliber pistol in his waistband, and in his pockets he had 14 baggies of a rock-like substance believed to be crack-cocaine.

