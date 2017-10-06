Collins Talks Football to Lions

The Minden Lion’s Club welcomed Alex Collins, owner-operator of A.J. Price Tire and Service Center, as their guest speaker Thursday. Collins shared his 13-years of little league football coaching experience in Minden and how a group of coaches came together to form the Louisiana Extreme Football League in response to dwindling numbers in the Minden Rec. Football League. The league pits teams ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and even 5-6 against teams from neighboring communities like Homer, Haynesville, Springhill, Bossier, North Caddo and North DeSoto. Additionally, all coaches in the league go through concussion and safe tackling training in an effort to improve safety in football.

Related

Comments

comments