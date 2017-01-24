Commission delays talk on tourism director’s employment

The employment of the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau executive director will remain in limbo until Feb. 13.

Executive Director Lynn Dorsey drew national attention in December for live-streaming a nude video of herself to the bureau’s social media followers.

Dorsey was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 3 pending the outcome of the meeting. Tourism Commission Chairman Jerry Madden said it was not a disciplinary action.

The board was originally set to meet Jan. 17, but delayed the quarterly meeting until Jan. 27.

According to the Jan. 27 agenda, the commission will consider the employment of an attorney for “employment law matters involving the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission” and also approval of an internet policy.

The bureau did not have an internet policy in place Dec. 19 when Dorsey live-streamed herself nude from a Baton Rouge hotel room using an iPhone 7, purchased with public funds.

The agenda includes a note about next month’s special meeting to “discuss the employment of our current executive director.”

Dorsey, 61, said she was unaware the video was being live-streamed the night of the incident and blamed unfamiliarity with Instagram for the “honest mistake.” She told the Press-Herald the video was intended for her husband and being a new Instagram user, pushed the wrong button.

Dorsey, who has held the executive director position for more than 10 years, was on official business in Baton Rouge at the time of the live-stream.

